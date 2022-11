Watch the press conference live at 4 p.m. Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was a violent weekend in New Orleans after police say multiple people were shot, including five on the city’s famous Bourbon Street and a teenager from Baton Rouge who was killed on Saturday.

The New Orleans Police Department says more details are expected to be released at a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch it live in the player above and stay tuned on air and online for the latest details.