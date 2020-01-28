Breaking News
Arrest warrant issued in Natchitoches double homicide

Louisiana

by: Nancy Cook

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a Monday night double homicide in Natchitoches.

Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 41-year-old Larry Batiste and 35-year-old Hiram Phillips Jr. who Natchitoches police found at a home in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street late Monday.  Petite also is wanted on two counts of attempted first degree murder.

In addition to the two deceased men, Natchitoches police found a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. She was transported to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

Petite weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone who has seen Petite is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.  Do not attempt to apprehend or detain this individual by yourself.  Petite is considered to be armed and dangerous. 

