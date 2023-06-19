LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — An arrest was made following a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Sulphur.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit (VCIU) responded to a business on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur on June 2. During the investigation, detectives learned an unknown suspect burglarized the victim’s truck while it was parked at the business. The suspect stole the victim’s wallet, which contained two credit cards, and later used those cards at a grocery store in Sulphur.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance footage from the store and identified the suspect as James W. Carey, Jr., 32, of Sulphur. VCIU detectives issued a warrant signed by Judge Tony Fazzio. Deputies attempted to locate Carey, but were unsuccessful.

On June 6, CPSO deputies were dispatched to a local tow company in Sulphur in reference to theft of a truck from the business. CPSO VCIU reviewed surveillance footage and observed Carey entering the gated parking lot.

Once inside, Carey entered two vehicles before ultimately entering a truck, driving through the locked gate, and fleeing the scene. nAfter further investigation, deputies learned Carey arrived to the tow company in an SUV that have previously reported stolen from a local car dealership in Sulphur.

Later the same day, June 6, deputies located the stolen truck and conducted a traffic stop, at which time deputies made contact with Carey. Carey was also found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana.

When VCIU detectives spoke with Carey, he confirmed he was responsible for stealing the truck and SUV. He also confirmed to detectives he was responsible for the burglary and theft on June 2, authorities say.

Carey was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on his active warrant for simple burglary, theft less than $1,000 and identify theft. He was also charged with theft of a motor vehicle $25,000 or more, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, criminal simple damage to property less than $1,000, possession of synthetic marijuana, 2 counts of simple burglary and 2 counts of criminal trespass.

Carey’s bond is set at $61,000.