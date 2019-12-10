Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Arrest made in shooting death of Rapides Parish man

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

On Monday, 25-year-old Kyle Ryland was arrested on one count of second degree murder.

Ryland was arrested in connection to a Dec. 8th shooting that happened in the Kolin area, where 56-year-old Steven Saucier was killed.

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s officials say witnesses saw Ryland Saucier arguing. That’s when they say, Ryland pulled out a gun and shot Saucier.  

Officials say throughout the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established and a warrant was granted for Ryland’s arrest in reference to one count of 2nd Degree Murder. 

On Dec. 9, Ryland was taken into custody without incident and booked in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center.  

He is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $250,000 bond. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories