Arrest made in drive-by shooting that killed man and 3-year-old boy in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans police say a young man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed another man and a 3-year-old boy.

Police say 19-year-old Ronjae Steadman was taken into custody Tuesday on charges including being a principal to second-degree murder.

Police say that a 23-year-old man was dead when they arrived around 7:20 p.m.

Monday and that the boy died at a hospital.

A 48-year-old woman was injured. Police say a motive and details are part of a continuing investigation.

Authorities have not said whether Steadman has an attorney to speak for him.