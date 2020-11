BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have arrested the man accused of punching and verbally assaulting a female Southern University student-athlete in the 2800 block of Dalrymple Drive Monday, Nov. 9.

Police say Shane McKinney, 54, was arrested and charged with simple battery.

McKinney is a doctor at Our Lady of the Lake hospital and has been placed on leave by his employer.