LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Lake Charles man in connection to a video showing a man physically assaulting a girl under the age of 10.

Christopher J. Jolivette, 32, was arrested yesterday following an investigation of a video showed him physically assaulting a young girl, authorities said. CPSO Special Victims Unit received several complaints after the video was uploaded to social media on June 2.

Jolivette was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to a juvenile. He was released later the same day on a $95,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

The investigation also discovered Jolivette had an active warrant through the Lake Charles Police Department for child desertion.