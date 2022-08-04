NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Coast Guard is keeping an eye on a crude oil leak close to Frog Lake and Bayou Sorrel.

The oil discharge came from a WCC Energy facility.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge was alerted to this situation on Sunday, July 31.

The notification stated “that WCC Energy had a discharge of oil while piping into a containment system directly from well heads” on that date, according to U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland.

WCC Energy was able to stop the oil leak and removal of the oil was allowed to begin.

OMI Environmental Solutions “placed 700-feet of sorbent boom around the affected area and have utilized a skimmer as well as sorbent materials to recover oil product,” according to U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland.

The Coast Guard believes that around “4,000 gallons of crude oil entered the water.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the oil discharge.

U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Heartland says that no wildlife was affected by this incident.

“The Coast Guard is committed to overseeing a timely cleanup of oil to mitigate environmental impacts through its coordination with partner agencies and the continued assessment of shoreline and waterways,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Novak, Marine Safety Unit Baton Rouge Commanding Officer.