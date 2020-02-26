Army Corps of Engineers patrolling levees as Mississippi rises

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – The Army Corps of Engineers is keeping an eye on the Mississippi River as water levels rise.

From school field trips to bike riders, people are taking in the river, but the mighty Mississippi is raging again. That’s why the Army Corps of Engineers says it is taking a proactive approach of having daily patrols of the levees due to rising river levels.

“It does have some impact with businesses and construction within 1500 feet of the levees. All of that is prohibited while we are in a phase two flood fight,” Matt Roe with the Army Corps. of Engineers said.

The increased patrols are happening along the river from Baton Rouge to Venice to help the Corps catch any problems. The river is more than five feet above flood stage. The Mississippi was above flood stage for 211 days in 2019.

With the river levels as high as they are now, the letters that spell out the city of Baton Rouge are halfway covered by the water. The Corps says Baton Rouge helps them know what they need to do, two days before anything happens in New Orleans, but they do expect those river levels to go down.

That’s expected to happen sometime in Mid-March. The Coast Guard is in charge of river traffic and partners with the Corps to monitor it. At this point, there is no concern about barges.

They want you to say something if you see anything strange.

Roe said, “People use the levees everyday. They live near them. If there’s anything out of the ordinary, they would be the ones to spot it before we would. So, if they do see anything, please call us.”

The number to call is (504) 862-2201.



