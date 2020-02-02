Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Argument lead to shooting; teen girl fights for her life

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A young girl is fighting for her life after an argument leads to a shootout.

Shreveport police responded to a shooting a little after 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb.1 on the 3100 block of Hollywood Avenue.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was shot in the head while sitting in the car of one of the shooters.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for both gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

40°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories