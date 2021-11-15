Archdiocese of New Orleans agrees to pay more than $1 Million to resolve Hurricane Katrina-related false claims

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) –The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to pay more than $1 million to resolve allegations it submitted false claims to the U.S. government after Hurricane Katrina.

According to the Department of Justice, allegations from 2007 through 2013 stated that the Archdiocese of New Orleans knowingly signed certifications for FEMA funding that contained false or fraudulent damage descriptions and repair estimates.

“FEMA offers critical financial support when natural disasters strike,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

Among other things, according to the DOJ, the alleged false descriptions included purported damage to a nonexistent central air conditioning unit and misstated a facility’s square footage.

“Funds fraudulently obtained from FEMA deprive deserving recipients and communities truly in need,” said Inspector General Dr. Joseph V. Cuffari for Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG).

