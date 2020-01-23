APSO: Suspects wanted for attempted theft of 47 bottles of booze from gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two men are wanted by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office after, officials say, the men tried stealing 47 bottles of liquor from a local gas station.

The attempted theft took place at the RaceTrac gas station on Highway 73 in Geismar on January 18.

Officials say an employee confronted the two men before they fled scene in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with a plastic bag covering the license plate.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting their anonymous tip line at 847411.

You can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.