AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who, with his father, attacked a female victim Friday.

David W. Simpson II, 49, is wanted by APSO after deputies made contact with a female victim who claimed she had been held at gunpoint by two men at 405 Ellis Mills Road in Hessmer. The two male suspects reportedly threatened to kill her.

According to authorities, a deputy was met by the female victim running on the road from the residence toward the deputy and asking for help. The two deputies that first arrived at the residence attempted to make contact with someone at the residence, then attempted to set up a perimeter around the residence while awaiting the arrival of more deputies.

Further investigation revealed the female victim have been assaulted and battered by David W. Simpson II, and that he and his father David Wayne Simpson, Sr., 72, threatened to kill her. She reported to deputies that there were firearms in the residence and the two suspects were “on meth.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

APSO had two active warrants for David W. Simpson II for Failure to Appear in Court for Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms charges in March 2022, and Concordia Parish had an active warrant for David Wayne Simpson, Sr., for absconding from LA Probation & Parole Supervision since January 2020.

Shortly thereafter, APSO Crisis Negotiators attempted to communicate and get the suspects to peacefully surrender using a loud PA system. The suspects refused to comply.

APSO requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police SWAT and Negotiators. As LSP began to arrive, David Wayne Simpson, Sr. surrendered to APSO deputies.

According to authorities, David Wayne Simpson, Sr. began calling out for his son to turn himself in. He did not do so.

After LSP completed a search of the residence and surrounding area, but David W. Simpson II was not found. Authorities believe he fled the area on foot prior to deputies setting up a perimeter at the residence.

David Wayne Simpson, Sr. was arrested and transported to APSO DC-1 Jail Facility to be booked. A search of the residence revealed there were firearms in the residence of convicted felons.

The 12th Judicial District Court has issued additional arrest warrants for the arrest of David W. Simpson II for the offenses of False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation and Aggravated Battery.

The APSO investigation is still ongoing and more charges are likely.

David W. Simpson II is also wanted by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office where he has an active warrant for Domestic Abuse Battery.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of David W. Simpson II, please contact APSO at 318-253-4000.