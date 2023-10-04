COTTONPORT, La. (WNTZ) – Thieves involved in stealing fuel in the Longbridge and Cottonport areas were captured on video surveillance and authorities are attempting to identify them.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in identifying persons of interest involved in the theft(s). They have released a picture of the suspect(s) believed to have stolen the fuel.

Photos of Cottonport fuel theft suspect

Avoyelles authorities will continue their search for the above suspects.

Any assistance or information pertaining to the theft(s), or the identification of the person shown in the photographs, would be greatly appreciated. If you have information, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.