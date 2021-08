This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – As Hurricane Ida makes its way through the area, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has some bad news to pass on.

The first person has died because of this massive hurricane.

Deputies responded to a home “off of Highway 621 in Prairieville,” around 8:30 p.m.

Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and a victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared as it becomes available.