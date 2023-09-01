AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating a Hamburg man.

Kerry Kirby Jr., also known as “Kerry Kent” or “Johnny Bravo”, 27, of Hamburg was last seen on Friday, Aug. 18 at or near The Family Grill in Simmesport, according to APSO.

Authorities said Kirby was wearing a black hoodie with shorts and carrying an orange-in-color mesh-type backpack.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts or disappearance of Kirby, contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.