LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) have arrested three suspects in connection to an April double homicide that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West LaGrange Street in Lake Charles

According to LCPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 Block of West Lagrange Street around 12:45 a.m. on April 29 in reference to gunfire in the area. On arrival, officers found two dead male victims inside of an apartment. The two males had multiple gunshot wounds.

LCPD Detectives were assigned to the investigation and the two victims were identified as Able Garcia Jr., 32, and Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36, both of Houston

Through the viewing of hours of video surveillance, statements obtained and use of other investigative tools, detectives were able to establish a timeline and begin the process of identifying suspects.

They determined that the suspects traveled to Lake Charles from the Houston area in the hours leading up to the incident, with the intent of committing a murder in reference to drugs. The suspects returned to Houston immediately after committing the crime.

On June 1, LCPD Detectives obtained three arrest warrants for the following suspects:

Miguel Angel Perez Cervantes, 33 of Houston for first degree murder

Pedro Ramiro Reyes Valdez, 24 of Houston for first degree murder

Juan Antonio Vasquez Flores, 53 of Houston for criminal conspiracy to first degree murder

On July 6, LCPD Detectives, SWAT Team Members and Evidence Officers traveled to Houston to serve the arrest warrants and collect evidence, with the assistance Houston Police Department Detectives and SWAT Team Members, US Border Patrol, US Marshals and ICE

Pedro Valdez was apprehended on a job site in League City, Texas around 10:15 a.m. Shortly after around 10:33 a.m. Juan Flores was apprehended at a residence in Houston and Miguel Cervantes was apprehended at a sports bar in Houston.

All three suspects were transported to the Harris County Joint Processing Center and will be extradited back to Lake Charles to face charges.

This investigation is ongoing. Lead Detectives are Sgt. Hope Sanders and Sgt. Dustin Fontenot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lead Detectives Sgt. Hope Sanders and Sgt. Dustin Fontenot by calling 337-491-1311.