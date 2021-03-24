April 24 election: Today the last day to register in-person to vote, April 3 last day for online

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Today is the last day to register in-person to vote in the upcoming April 24 general election, according to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The online deadline to register to vote is Saturday, April 3.

Citizens may check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish’s Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail. Louisianians can also utilize our smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to access registration, ballot and polling place information.

After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the April 24 election is scheduled for Saturday, April 10 through Saturday, April 17 (excluding Sunday, April 11), from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call (225) 922-0900.