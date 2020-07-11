Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 daily updates

Applications for Louisiana front-line worker stimulus checks begin next week

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep […]

(KLFY) Starting Wednesday, (July 15) Louisiana residents who were deemed essential workers during the stay-at-home phase of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for $250 stimulus checks from the state of Louisiana.

Workers like healthcare, EMS, nurses, police, grocery workers, bus drivers and others who were regularly in contact and interacting with the public from March 22 through May 14. 

To qualify workers must earn under $50,000 a year. 

Up to $50 million dollars in checks can be disbursed, with the potential for another $50 million if the need arises. Federal coronavirus relief aid will pay for the checks. 

Applications will be made through the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Details on how that process will work have not been announced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar