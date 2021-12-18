Applicants denied for unemployment assistance may find help with the Louisiana Workforce Commission

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Eligible Louisiana unemployment applicants that filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and were denied will be reconsidered for benefits by the The Louisiana Work Force Commission (LWC).

LWC is contacting nearly 12,000 past claims that are eligible on a case by case basics—through the agency’s HiRE website. Claimants are also encouraged to check their HiRE Message Center for guidance and next steps.

According to LWC the PUA program ended in Louisiana effective July 31. Only individuals who were disqualified on a PUA claim filed prior to April 29, 2021, are part of this outreach and possibly eligible for reconsideration. If you are not contacted by LWC you are not eligible.

