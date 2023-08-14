ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria Police Department have made an arrest in connection to the Aug. 6 shooting in Pineville.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, at approximately 5:58 a.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to multiple calls of gunshots being heard in the 2700 block of Elliott Street.

Officers located the residence of the victims and determined the shots fired arose from an earlier domestic disturbance that occurred in Pineville.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old Marquetta Duffie of Pineville. Duffie was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, seven active warrants and one failure to pay fines and was booked into the Rapides Parish detention center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.