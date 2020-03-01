Anti-gay sign in religious leader’s yard sparks protest outside Bossier City church

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Supporters of a lesbian couple whose pastor neighbor put up an anti-gay sign in his front yard earlier this week staged a peaceful protest Sunday morning outside his Bossier City church.

Lynda Slimer of Benton, La. says she and her wife and daughters came home to this sign Friday in the yard of her neighbor, who is a pastor at Church of Christ Bossier.

The protest was prompted by a Facebook post shared Friday by Lynda Slimer of Benton, who said she and her wife and two daughters came home that day to find a sign in her neighbor’s yard featuring the international ‘No’ symbol over the rainbow colors of the Gay Pride flag with “God forbids homosexuality, so should we” and Bible verses printed below.

Slimer’s neighbor is Rex Cornwell, pastor of the Bossier Church of Christ. He calls himself an evangelist with a responsibility to stand up for the Word of God.

“We are standing for the Bible.”

“Homosexuality is condemned. It’s an anathema that means something horrible. We’re just simply taking a stand against the homosexual movement as well as other kinds of sins,” said Cornwell.

“Our safe space, our sanctuary from the world, our space that we have filled with love and peace and understanding. Our home where we raise our children to be tolerant and understanding and to love everyone like Jesus would. And this is the sign we come home to in the yard of the Pastor who lives across from us, whose church website states “Everyone is welcome”.

Slimer notes that the yard sign seems to have been prompted by Cornwell’s realization that she and her wife are not roommates.

“We’ve lived here a year, I’ve baked them cookies, invited them into our home and introduced them to our family. They have waved to us as they come and go and we have talked about the weather. They’ve told us if we ever need anything to just come knock on their door. All thrown out the window because they realized that we are wives and not roommates. This is not a representation of God. Jesus would not do this.”

Slimer’s other neighbors and dozens of strangers agreed, and the post was shared hundreds of times. It also prompted supporters to organize Sunday’s protest outside Cornwell’s church on Foster Street in South Bossier.

More than two dozen people showed up Sunday morning to gather across the street from the church with signs that read, “Spread love not hate, ” “God is love,” “Real pastors love everyone,” and “Judge not lest ye be judged.” Some carried rainbow flags or wore rainbow-themed clothing.

“We’re all sinners, including pastor Rex Cornwell. So let’s stand together as sinners and show one misguided and misbehaved pastor that this family DOES NOT stand alone,” said one of the organizers of the protest.

As of late Sunday morning, the sign remained in Cornwell’s yard and he says he has no intention of taking it down. When asked for comment before his church service Sunday, Cornwell defended the sign, saying he put it up because he wanted to “educate” them and that this is his belief. Cornwell, who says he is an evangelist, also offered a brochure on what the Bible says about homosexuality.

For their part, the Slimers, who were out of town Sunday, shared a message thanking those who came out to support them.

“We wanted to let you all know that we appreciate you all more than we can explain. This community has made us feel SO LOVED, and for that we are eternally grateful. Sending you all love and hugs!”

In an update following the protest, the organizers shared an encounter with the daughter of the former pastor of the church, who passed away before Cornwell took over.

“Great results!! The last person to show was the daughter of the former pastor who passed away when Pastor Cornwell took over. She asked me the story and held back tears as they welled up in her eyes. She said she wants everyone to know they aren’t like that and feel it’s unacceptable and will try to do something to get the sign removed. She apologized on behalf of her church.

🙏🏻❤️ THANK YOU to everyone who showed up! You’re presence made a difference and we love you!”