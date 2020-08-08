Another sheriff in Louisiana tests positive for COVID-19

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WDSU) — The St. John the Baptist Parish sheriff announced Friday that he contracted the coronavirus.

Sheriff Mike Tregre made the announcement on Friday in a Facebook post.

“Good afternoon St. John. I feel like it is necessary to make you all aware that yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19. I started running fever on Tuesday and got a test on Wednesday. The results came back positive last night.

“I will be in 14 day quarantine, but I have phones and a laptop for communication with my department. I assure you that the department will continue to function smoothly in my absence.

“I will try to return calls and emails as timely as possible depending on how I am feeling. I ask for your prayers for the next two weeks.”

Tregre said that he will be in quarantine for two weeks, and will be in communication with the sheriff’s office while he is out.