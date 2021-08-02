Another Louisiana governor’s office staffer has tested positive for COVID-19

After talking about the importance of wearing masks, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards puts his mask back on at the end of the press conference updating the status of the state in regard to COVID-19, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until Aug. 28. D (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The office of Gov. John Bel Edwards just released a statement saying another member of their staff has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

According to the release, five additional staffers were potentially exposed.

Note from the Office of the Louisiana Governor: