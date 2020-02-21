Live Now
Another arrest made in connection to armed robbery in LSU residence hall

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

(WVLA)– BRPD says a third arrest has been made in the recent Cypress Hall armed robbery case.

18-year-old Lorenzo Fisher, of New Orleans is facing two felonies in connection with the an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, Feb. 14, around 2:30 a.m.

The affidavit stated that Fisher and two other suspects brandished firearms and took items from Cypress Hall residents.

The robbery occurred inside Cypress Hall after a desk attendant allowed multiple suspects inside the building.

The three robbery suspects took multiple mobile phones and the keys to a vehicle valued at more than $25,000.

The vehicle is a 2019 Honda Accord and it was taken by the suspects.

Lorenzo Fisher is charged with:

  • 1 Count of Armed Robbery (Felony)
  • 1 Count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle over $25,000 (Felony)

Police are still searching for two more suspects in this case.

