Angola Warden placed on leave over payroll investigation

ANGOLA, La. (KLFY) – Angola State Prison Warden Darrel Vannoy is on administrative leave as investigators look into an incident involving certain Angola staff and department payroll administration rules.

Seth Smith, Chief of Operations for the Department of Corrections, will be overseeing the Louisiana State Penitentiary during the investigation.

No more details will be available during the investigation.

