Angola Prison Rodeo canceled due to COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Due to the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, the Angola Prison Rodeo and arts and crafts fair have been canceled, prison officials announced in a press release.

The Fall Rodeo was scheduled for every Sunday in October. It was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of staff and prisoners,” the press release stated.

Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will contact individuals who have already purchased tickets to issue refunds.

The Department continues to monitor the COVID-19 surge and will make decisions accordingly.