Angola Prison Rodeo canceled due to COVID

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Angola Louisiana State Penitentiary (From DOC)_0_360313

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Due to the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, the Angola Prison Rodeo and arts and crafts fair have been canceled, prison officials announced in a press release.

The Fall Rodeo was scheduled for every Sunday in October. It was canceled “out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of staff and prisoners,” the press release stated.

Louisiana State Penitentiary staff will contact individuals who have already purchased tickets to issue refunds.

The Department continues to monitor the COVID-19 surge and will make decisions accordingly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar