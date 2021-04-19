Angola officers booked for alleged use of excessive force

BATON ROUGE, La. – West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Deputies booked four Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections officers Monday with Malfeasance in Office for their part in the alleged use of excessive force on an inmate and for the alleged cover-up, according to a press release from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

All four officers, Major Karla Williams, 44, of Baton Rouge, Captain Enrico George, 32 of Woodville, Ms, Captain Roy J. Favre, III, 58, of Port Allen, and MSgt. Jeffrey Hall, 48, of Gloster, Ms, surrendered to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office this morning at the parish prison and are on administrative leave pending the completion of the Department’s internal investigation.

The alleged incident happened at 2 a.m., April 9, 2021, at the prison while the inmate was being moved to a disciplinary unit. While receiving treatment for his minor injuries, the inmate notified medical staff of what happened, and medical staff alerted Louisiana State Penitentiary’s investigations division.

Prison investigators immediately notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, and placed these corrections officers on administrative leave.

A week-long investigation determined that the officers failed to accurately report the incident, which resulted in warrants for their arrests. More charges are pending. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.