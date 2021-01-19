Angola inmate dies after fight in prison cell, investigation ongoing

ANGOLA, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified inmate at the Louisiana State Penitentiary is dead after a fight over the weekend.

According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, “correctional officers making routine rounds discovered the fight.”

The injured inmate was taken to the hospital.

The injured inmate passed away in the hospital and “the other inmate involved in the fight is in investigative segregation at this time,” according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

The fight occurred on Saturday, January 16, at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Criminal charges are possible in this case.

The two organizations are working together on this investigation:

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office

Louisiana Department of Corrections

Autopsy results are forthcoming and the joint investigation into this deadly incident is ongoing.