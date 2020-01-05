Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Angola inmate dead after fight with another inmate

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Wikipedia)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A fight between two inmates at Angola State Penitentiary ended with one of them dead Saturday night, according to Department of Corrections Communications Director Ken Pastorick.

Major Jones, 32, was pronounced dead at around 9:46 p.m. Saturday after a fight with Gary Francois, 30.

Jones was serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction out of Sabine Parish. He had been at Angola since July 6, 2017. Francois is serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder conviction out of Jefferson Parish. He has been at Angola since May 31, 2017.

An autopsy will be performed this week. Possible criminal charges are pending following the outcome of the investigation and the autopsy. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time, according to DOC officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories