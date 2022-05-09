VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Anacoco man turned himself into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) on Sunday and told officers he needed to be arrested for shooting his girlfriend in the hand.

Binh The Nguyen, 47, of Anacoco, turned himself in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday, May 7. He was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

According to the VPSO Facebook page, Nguyen told deputies that the victim’s son took the victim to a local medical facility. Deputies were able to confirm that the victim was in the emergency room being treated for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Detectives and Deputies spoke with the victim and she indicated that she had been asleep only to wake up when Nguyen shot her in the hand. The victim was transferred to a medical facility in Shreveport so that she could receive additional treatment.

Binh Nguyen was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail. Bond was set at $300,000.