An argument over dogs leaves one Calhoun man in jail

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday September 7 shortly before 4:00 p.m., deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriffs Office were called to a home on the 190 block of Woodland Circle due to an aggravated battery complaint.

During the investigation, deputies were informed that the victim was shot with a BB rifle by his father-in-law, 63-year-old Eddie Gorum Jr. In the arrest report, the victim alleges that he and Gorum had a verbal altercation regarding their dogs, which led to Gorum pulling the weapon out and shooting him in the stomach.

Deputies then made contact with Gorum at his home on Woodland Circle. During the interview, he stated that his intention was not to shoot the victim, he was trying to shoot the victim’s dogs, but missed due to poor eyesight.

Eddie Gorum Jr. was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Aggravated Battery.