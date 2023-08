BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A priest who served St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite died Wednesday in a car accident.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge issued a statement about the passing of the Rev. Mark Beard on Wednesday evening.

Bishop Michael G. Duca “asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss.”

This is a developing story. According to the Diocese, more information will be available at this link as it becomes available.