BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) With the trucking industry short on drivers, the Louisiana Workforce Commission is helping ease that shortage across the state by offering a truck driver training grant to qualified applicants.

According to the Louisiana Workforce Development, the program, “Drive Your Future,” was spurred by the truck driver shortage and the supply chain crisis the country is facing right now.

People interested in the training and a career in truck driving can click here to apply.

“From food to furniture, truck drivers help keep Louisiana’s economy moving,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates.

“The pandemic dealt a blow to the truck driving industry, one critical to our state. This program will help get a new crop of drivers on the road and help keep goods flowing.”

According to Cates, the “Drive Your Future” program will pay for qualifying students across the state to attend certain accredited truck driving schools and earn their Commercial Driver’s License.

“The truck driver shortage isn’t going away anytime soon, and we have a responsibility to get goods and services to Louisianians in a timely fashion,” said Cates.

“The most impactful way LWC can deliver is to get people trained and get drivers behind the wheel.”

LWC will partner with Diesel Driving Academy, Coastal Driving Academy and South Louisiana Community College to train drivers.

The first classes are expected to start later this month.