Allstate agency owners hosting virtual food drive to feed La. families in need

(KLFY)– A group of Allstate agency owners are hosting a virtual food drive for Feeding America through Friday, May 29.

In addition to the funds raised, Feeding America will receive a $20,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant, in recognition of the volunteerism of these Allstate agency owners, which will provide an additional 72,000 meals to local families in need.

“During a time like this, I am proud to support Feeding America as the employees and volunteers help local families put food on the table,” said Baton Rouge Allstate agent, Agnes Andrews. “I’ve been a part of this community for decades. It makes me proud to see us come together and support each other.”

Community members who are able and want to provide support as well, may make a monetary donation directly to Feeding America via this fundraising page.

“The Allstate Foundation’s generous donation will help Louisiana’s food banks to continue our work in responding to increased need for food assistance across the state due to the spread of COVID-19,” said Korey Patty, Executive Director, Feeding America. “We are extremely appreciative of Allstate’s support of our work in this critical time.”

Feeding Louisiana is one of thousands of organizations this year to receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands Grants. These grants are secured by agency owners, personal financial representatives and licensed sales professionals on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer.

Participating Allstate agency owners include: