All La. state parks and state historic sites temporarily close to public

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Effective today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. all buildings and overnight facilities at Louisiana State Parks are temporarily closed, as are all buildings at all state historic sites, according to the Office of State Parks.

This action is taken for the safety of staff members and the public at these sites, as they encounter the general public on a daily basis. The closure will remain in effect until April 13, and no new reservations will be accepted prior to that date, officials with said.

In the interest of providing opportunity for local residents to get outside and exercise during this time, gates will remain open at State Parks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This will allow access to roads and established trails.

We did not come to this decision lightly; however, this is the most prudent action at this point. We want to continue to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for our citizens near our parks. The staff that are able to continue working will use this time to perform maintenance projects and thorough cleaning. That way, the sites are fresh and ready to receive visitors when we reopen. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser

Bayou Segnette, Chicot, and Lake Bistineau State Parks are currently being used as regional overflow isolation areas and are closed to the public, while Grand Isle State Park is closed to the public per the recommendation of local officials.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com