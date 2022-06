ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Alexandria police are asking for help locating a teenager that went missing on Monday.

Jada Moore, 15, was last seen near Bolton and Rapides Ave. Officials say she should be with her 18-month-old daughter Remy.

Jada Moore missing from Alexandria (Source: Alexandria Police Department)

She is around 5’2″ tall and weighs about 165 lbs.

If you know where she is or have any information on the case contact the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099.