Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Alexandria police chief abruptly placed on leave

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — The police chief of a Louisiana city has been abruptly placed on administrative leave for reasons that have not been made public.

Police Chief Jerrod King was placed on leave late Friday, news outlets report. City spokesman Jim Smilie declined to answer queries about King, saying it was a personnel matter.

On Dec. 31, King posted a long statement on his Facebook page praising police officers’ dedication and detailing the department’s struggles with issues such as staffing and budgeting in 2019.

“It has been my distinct honor and absolute privilege to serve as your Chief this past year,” the statement said. “None of us know what tomorrow may hold but I want to assure you that I am and will always be extremely grateful to each of you, the men and women of this department, and to your families for allowing me to serve as your Chief.”

The message ended with well wishes for 2020.

Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall named Assistant Chief of Police Farrell Gaspard as the interim chief, according to a city statement released Sunday.

News outlets weren’t immediately able to reach King or the Alexandria Police Officers Association.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

70°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Breaux Bridge

71°F Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories