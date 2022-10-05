RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Investigation, arrested an Alexandria man for pornography involving juveniles.

John Shelton, Jr., 63, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with five counts of pornography involving juveniles, stated police.

Detectives executed several search warrants in the Alexandria area in reference to complaints revolving around child pornography distribution.

Their investigation led them to identify Shelton as a suspect.

While conducting their search of Shelton’s home, evidence was discovered that supported the claims of distribution, said police.

Shelton was taken into custody and his bond was set at $7,500, and he was released on Sept. 30.