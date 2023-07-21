ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — An Alexandria man has been arrested and charged with 9 counts of having sex with juveniles and other charges, authorities said.

Jonathon Matthew Miller, 28, of Alexandria, is being held on a $465,000 bond after being charged with the following:

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile: 9 counts

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles: 13 counts

Pornography Involving Juveniles: 4 counts

Computer aided solicitation of a minor: 4 counts

Deputies responded on June 30 to a report of alleged criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile in the Alexandria area. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit (SVU) were assigned the case for a follow-up investigation.

SVU detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to obtain warrants for Miller’s arrest. Miller was located July 12 and taken into custody without incident and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Miller remains in custody, and is being held on a $465,000 bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with any information relating to this investigation to contact Detective Tamiko Paulk, Special Victims Unit, at 318-473-6727.