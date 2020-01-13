Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Alexandria man arrested for allegedly hiring a hit man for murder

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — An Alexandria man is free on bond after officials said he tried to hire someone to commit a murder.

Brandon Wade Beck, 44, of Alexandria faces one count of solicitation for murder after detectives received a complaint in the case. He was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for his residence in Alexandria.

While details weren’t made public on the intended target or the intended hire for the potential killing, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were able to establish probable cause for a warrant for Beck’s arrest.

Beck was released from the detention center on Dec. 23 on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories