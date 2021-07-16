Alexandria man arrested after allegedly setting fire to roommate’s bed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — An Alexandria man ended up behind bars Thursday after the La. State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) said he allegedly set fire to his roommate’s bed, though no injuries were reported.

Curtis Thompson, 39, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on July 15 on one count of aggravated arson.

Thompson confessed to setting the fire July 10 out of anger with his roommate after SFM deputies determined the fire was intentionally set. The fire was located in a group home on Presidents Dr. where more than a dozen residents and staff were present at the time of the blaze. Thompson shared the room where the fire was started. The fire was limited to the mattress.