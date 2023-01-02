LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Aside from pub crawls, walking tours, and photo shoots, Louisiana is home to several unique experiences that can be found on Airbnb.

Below are some of the more unique experiences in Louisiana listed on Airbnb:

Bee Experience and Honey Tasting

Located in Baton Rouge, this beekeeping experience teaches you how to inspect a bee hive and extract honey from the comb, according to the Airbnb listing. You will be equipt with a beekeeper’s jacket, a hive tool to cut comb, and a bee smoker for the “perfect introduction to beekeeping for people who want a colony or want to learn more about how to Save the Bees.”

This 3-hour experience

Historical Scenic Bayou Water Trail Kayak Tour

Located in Lacombe, this experience takes you through a pine forest, salt marsh, and cypress swamp terrains into Lake Pontchartrain, according to the Airbnb listing. As you meander through, you will “meet up with wildlife, including gators, turtles, birds and fish.”

The 2-hour experience

Legendary Nola Bounce Dance Twerk and Walk Tour

Located in New Orleans, this experience features a series of Bounce Dance challenges where you are given a Bounce challenge card and journey through a 1.5-mile challenge, taking photos and “doing your own bounce or twerk” along the way. The Airbnb listing also said guests should “Be ready for a very high-energy good time.”

This 3-hour experience

Create a Custom Perfume and Cologne

Located in New Orleans, this experience gives guests the ability to create their own signature perfume and cologne. According to the Airbnb listing, each guest will receive a workbook, lab coat, and instructions and will choose from over 300 oils to make three perfumes.

This 90-minute experience

Drag Queen Tour

Located in New Orleans, this tour takes you through old brothels, historic gay bars, and burlesque clubs where you will “learn the history of sex work, burlesque, queerness, and transness and the ways New Orleans played an integral part in building all of them,” according to the Airbnb listing.

This 90-minute experience

Private Writing Class with an Author

Located in New Orleans, aspiring writers can sharpen and strengthen their skills with professional guidance. According to the Airbnb listing, you will meet in a local coffee shop to work on your story.

This 90-minute experience

Manchac Magic Kayak Swamp Tour

Located in New Orleans, this tour goes through the scenic Manchac Swamp where you will learn about wildlife and the historical significance of the area. According to the Airbnb listing, you will make stops at scenic locations for photos and to “relax under the cypress trees.”

This 2-hour experience

New Orleans True Crime Experience

Located in New Orleans, this experience will take you into the sinister side of New Orleans with details of murders and an often grisly past. This adult-only tour is not for the faint of heart, according to the Airbnb listing.

This 2-hour experience

Life Before & After Hurricane Katrina Tour

Located in New Orleans, this tour takes guests through the city’s most impacted sites of Hurricane Katrina. According to the Airbnb listing, you will see the Hurrican Katrina Memorial, levee breaches, and “learn about the critical levee system in post-Katrina New Orleans.”

This 1-hour experience

Pub Crawl with a Pirate

Located in New Orleans, A pirate will guide guests through bars of the French Quarter where you’ll learn about smuggling, sword fighting, torture, and more, according to the Airbnb listing.

This 2.5-hour experience