AG’s office provides list of recalled children’s products, including science kit, bunk beds

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The state attorney general’s office is working to make parents aware of a list of recalled children’s items.

“As the state’s chief legal officer, I am committed to doing all that I can to make Louisiana a safer place to raise our families,” said La. Attorney General Jeff Landry. “For the safety of our state’s youth, I encourage everyone to heed notice of these recalls and remedies.”



Landry noted the following recalled products:

Toy Trumpets by Juratoys

10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science Kit by Anker Play Products

Children’s Multi-Purpose Helmets by SmartPool

Cabina Bunk Beds by Casa Kids

Shepard Boy Plush Toys with Wire Shepard’s Staff by Parker Squared

To view pictures, descriptions, and remedies of these items – please visit www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox. And to get additional consumer tips, please call Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.