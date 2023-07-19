PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries seized over 3,000 pounds of shrimp in an alleged unlicensed commercial fishing bust.

LDWF officials said agents were on patrol in Breton Sound in Plaquemines Parish when they stopped a fishing vessel for a compliance check on July 16.

Agents discovered that Dean Ancalade, 40, and Jacob Landry, 28, both of Venice, allegedly lacked commercial fishing licenses and that Ancalade was under license revocation.

According to the LDWF, the agents seized the shrimp from the vessel and sold it to the highest bidder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taking commercial fish without a commercial license carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Fishing while under license revocation brings up to a $350 fine.

Latest Posts