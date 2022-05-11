ORLEANS PARISH, La. (KLFY) –Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement are investigating a double boating fatality that happened Sunday in Orleans Parish.



According to the LDWF, The bodies of Kennie Joseph, 58, of New Orleans, was recovered from the Industrial Canal on May 7. Three days later, on May 10, the body of Norman Wright, 39, of New Orleans, was recovered from the Industrial Canal.

The LDWF says they will be the lead investigative agency for the fatal boating incident.

An initial investigation by agents suggest that Wright’s 15-foot fiberglass vessel collided with a moored barge that was located parallel to the shoreline in the Industrial Canal.



Their bodies were turned over to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.