Agents cite New Iberia man for mourning dove hunting violations

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 21-year-old New Iberia man was cited for alleged federal migratory game bird violations.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Brayden Krepper was cited for taking over the limit of mourning doves, failing to maintain field possession and failing to possess the required Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification.

Agents were on patrol in St. Mary Parish when they observed Krepper hunting doves in a field.

He was found in possession of 37 mourning doves, which put him 22 doves over the daily limit of 15, agents said.

He also did not possess the HIP certification, they said.