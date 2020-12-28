AG Landry reminding citizens that domestic violence and New Year’s are a dangerous mix

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana Atty. Gen. Jeff Landry said studies show incidents of domestic violence are higher on New Year’s Day than the normal daily average, and he warned residents to keep an eye on potential flashpoints.

Increased stress and alcohol consumption provide the perfect excuse for abusers to perpetrate violence against their victims, said Landry. This year, end-of-year budget woes and relatives forced together in close quarters could further exacerbate that combination.

“We know that domestic violence survivors often face difficulties staying safe on major holidays. The New Year holiday provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to ensuring the safety of Louisiana families all year round,” said Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence (LCADV) Executive Director Moriah Wineski. “It’s important for everyone to know the signs of domestic abuse, provide support for victims, and work to hold perpetrators accountable before the violence escalates.”

Signs of an abusive relationship can include: jealousy, controlling behavior, quick involvement, unrealistic expectations, isolation, blame of others for problems, blame of others for feelings, dual personality, past battering, hypersensitivity, cruelty to animals or children, verbal abuse, threats of violence, and use of force during argument.

Landry encourages anyone in a dangerous situation who needs resources or to talk to someone to call the LCADV’s 24-hour toll-free hotline at 1-888-411-1333. If immediate help is needed, dial 911.



“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please get help,” said Landry. “No one deserves to be abused.”