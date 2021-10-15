AG Landry pushes back against Biden administration proposal that would give IRS access to your bank account

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water was blocked Tuesday, June 15, 2021, by a federal judge in Louisiana. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed in March by Louisiana’s Republican attorney general, Jeff Landry and officials in 12 other states. Doughty’s ruling granting a preliminary injunction to those states said his order applies nationwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — La. Attorney General Jeff Landry is pushing back against a proposed banking surveillance plan that would give the IRS access to citizens’ bank accounts.

Landry has joined 19 other attorneys general nationwide in combating the Biden administration’s proposal.

“Joe Biden’s federal government combing through almost every American’s bank account without cause – or even suspicion – is unacceptable, illegal, and contrary to the well-founded constitutional principles against illegal searches and seizures,” said Landry. “I will do all that I can to fight this reckless authoritarianism and protect the people of Louisiana, their property, and their privacy.”

The proposed plan would allow the IRS to access any citizen’s bank account with a balance of at least $600 and a transaction history of $600 or more per year. Landry argued that this plan will force banks to provide the IRS with information about common transactions that should be private, such as rent and grocery purchases. This proposal would also cause account holders to be charged higher fees or have less access to banking services.

In a letter to Biden and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Landry and his colleagues argued the policy is at best “overly burdensome, and at worst, illegal.”

Joining Landry in the letter were the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.