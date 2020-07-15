AG Landry: Governor’s COVID mask mandate, bar closures likely illegal

Republican candidate for attorney general, Jeff Landry, speaks about the state GOP’s endorsement of his campaign on Tuesday, July 28, 2015, in Baton Rouge, La. The Republican Party of Louisiana backed Landry in the Oct. 24 election over incumbent GOP Attorney General Buddy Caldwell. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is quarantined with the COVID-19 infection, issued an opinion Wednesday saying Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order to wear masks, close bars and limit crowd sizes are “likely unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

“The three provisions of the executive order — the mask mandate, the 50-person gathering limit and the bar closure — are likely unconstitutional and unenforceable,” Landry said in a summary of his opinion.

Landry’s opinion, which doesn’t carry the weight of law, was requested by a group of Republican House members who have been critical of the measures taken by the Democratic governor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the lawmakers is Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, who is seeking to overturn Edwards’ public health emergency declaration through a petition that would need a majority of House members (53) to take effect.

Landry’s opinion comes a day after Vice President Mike Pence visited Louisiana and asked people to heed the governor’s order on masks.

Edwards’ order took effect Monday.

